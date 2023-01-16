Clemson hosts Carr and Wake Forest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Clemson Tigers after Andrew Carr scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 85-63 win over the Boston College Eagles. The Demon Deacons are 9-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 6.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Tyree Appleby is shooting 47.3% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Chase Hunter is averaging 14 points and 4.3 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

