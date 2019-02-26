Clemson (16-11, 6-8) vs. Pittsburgh (12-15, 2-12)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Pitt. Clemson has won by an average of 13 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. Pittsburgh’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2014, an 83-78 win.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Clemson has relied on senior leadership this year while Pittsburgh has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Tigers, seniors Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring, including 89 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have collectively scored 50 percent of Pittsburgh’s points this season.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Johnson has accounted for 49 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 11 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Pittsburgh is 0-9 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-6 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: The Panthers are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 5-15 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Tigers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 9-11 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Pittsburgh attempts more free throws per game than any other ACC team. The Panthers have averaged 24.4 foul shots per game this season, but that total has dropped to 20.4 over their 10-game losing streak.

