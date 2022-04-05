Clemson men's basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Tigers’ point guard to do so since the season ended.
Dawes was among the team’s best outside shooters, hitting nearly 40% from behind the arc and nearly 90% from the foul line.
Dawes joins Nick Honor in entering the portal. Honor was a former Fordham transfer and had spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.
The Tigers finished 17-16 in the 2021-22 season.
