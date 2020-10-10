It had senior running back Travis Etienne roaming the field both happily and like mad in what seems his eighth year at the school. (He gained 149 yards, 72 in one chunk.) It held the Hurricanes' festive offense to three first downs in the first half. (They nudged their way up to nine for the night, to 34 for their conquerors.) It submitted its usual master class of the football arts before its scattered fans in orange rain gear. (They resembled autumn leaves.)

So, would anyone like to talk about the home coach's big boo-boo?

"That was as bad a decision as I've made," Dabo Swinney said on ESPN heading into halftime amid season No. 13, the kind of comment always softened by two national titles, two national ­runner-up finishes and five straight College Football Playoff berths.

It might be as telltale as anything. Here at the empire, they're having a moment in their history when they outclass even a top-10 rival to such degree that a coach's screw-up serves only as amusement for the ride home. It's a diversion from the endless excellence, not a threat to the endless excellence. When Clemson leads 21-3, and Swinney calls for a 61-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, and the large right hand of Miami's Jared ­Harrison-Hunte blocks it, and the ball bounces dutifully over to DJ Ivey, and Ivey runs it 48 yards up the right sideline for a score, that might stir some chatter.

As further novelty, Clemson had three field goal attempts blocked, enabling its fans to flex some underutilized consternation muscles. Luckily for them, such things go buried in the slew of attributes, as the rest of another night looked like so much else has this era.

On the way to a 302-yard first half — Miami lumbered for 79 — Clemson (4-0, 3-0 ACC) got the ball first. It traveled up the field 75 yards in 10 plays and ironclad competence, threw a bale of short passes and got help from an offside penalty that quelled an interception. It saw Lawrence go 7 for 7 for 60 yards, and it scored from 24 yards when he rolled right and threw back left to tight end Braden Galloway going that-a-way.

Miami (3-1, 2-1) started off and got sacked twice. It did get a first down, when new quarterback D'Eriq King took a hit and delivered a third-and-12 pass to Brevin Jordan for 15. Its punt sent Clemson to start on its 11.

Along the 16 plays and 89 yards and 7:27 that followed, a hodgepodge happened. Miami secured the first of its two ejections for targeting Lawrence, this one to Amari Carter, whose game would end 3:20 before the first quarter would. (Miami would amass 15 penalties in violation of sound policy when facing giants.) Soon, Uiagalelei entered to take some snaps, make a bull-in-a-china-shop ­14-yard run and throw a long and stirring incompletion after he fielded a snap over his head with an over-the-shoulder improvisation. Soon, Lawrence finally threw a first incompletion, which happens. Then on third and 14, no worry, he threw left to Etienne, still behind the line but, no worry, about to move 22 yards to the Miami 2-yard line.

The second quarter started, Etienne went into the end zone after getting knocked back and then whisking around the corner, and the game did seem finished. Total yards stood 159-10 already.

Sure, wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. soon dropped a gorgeous deep pass from Lawrence up the left sideline, and that brought the crowd a touch of woe, but even those things have solutions around here. On the next possession, Lawrence went right back to Ladson, who cautiously looked in that thing for 31 yards. It led to a first blocked field goal, but whatever.

