Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote.
Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth straight playoff berth after losing 63-28 to LSU in a Peach Bowl semifinal last year.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.
