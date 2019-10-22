Swinney said Tuesday that Booth has apologized to the team and handled things well since. Swinney adds he has not had problems before with Booth, who has “money in the bank with me.”

Swinney says Booth rode back to campus by bus with managers instead of flying home with his teammates.

Booth is from Dacula, Georgia, and was rated a five-star prospect by several recruiting services.

