“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”
At the forefront could be which NFL team is in line to draft Lawrence. Right now, that’s the offensively challenged New York Jets, who are 0-7 and the league’s only winless team.
Lawrence, from Cartersville, Georgia, has a 31-1 record as a starting college quarterback and has the top-ranked Tigers (6-0) in line for a sixth consecutive ACC title and trip to the College Football Playoff.
Lawrence is scheduled to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in December.
Lawrence believes there’s a plan for him, “no matter where I go, whether that’s across the country or whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year, we’ll work it out,” he said.
___
