COLUMBIA, S.C. — Clemson has given defensive coordinator Brent Venables a new, five-year contract with retention bonuses that make the deal worth $11.6 million.

The school’s compensation committee of the board of trustees approved the deal Thursday — the second time in five months Clemson has enhanced his contract.

In February, Venables had his salary increased to $2 million a year. Now his contract is extended through the 2022 season. While his compensation will remain the same, Venables will earn retention bonuses of $200,000 in 2018 and 2019 and of $400,000 per year each of the last three seasons.

The 47-year-old Venables has long been considered one of the game’s top defensive leaders. He helped win national titles at Oklahoma in 2000 and with the Tigers in 2016.

