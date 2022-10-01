Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss his team’s game with 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Saturday night.
Bresee and his family are still mourning the death of Bryan’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, She died of brain cancer on Sept. 15 and her brother missed the win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17.
Bresee returned to action last Saturday in a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest where tipped a pass from quarterback Sam Hartman on the Deacon’s final unsuccessful drive in the second overtime.
