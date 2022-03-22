Honor is a 5-foot-10 guard from Orlando, Florida, who started 35 of 57 games while with the Tigers. He made 25 starts this season, when the Tigers finished 17-16.

Honor averaged 7.7 points this season, leading the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

