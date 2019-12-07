The Cavaliers (9-4) had a four-game winning streak emphatically snapped, all but powerless defensively in the first half when Clemson (13-0) scored on its first five possessions, four of which resulted in touchdowns in front of an announced crowd of 66,810.

Clemson, meanwhile, racked up multiple ACC championship game offensive milestones, including most points, frequently at the expense of overmatched cornerback Nick Grant, with the junior laboring to cover wide receiver Tee Higgins in particular.

The dynamic 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior had 182 receiving yards and three touchdowns, both conference title game records, on nine catches in helping the Tigers reach a season high in points.

Four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence also were the most in an ACC championship game. Clemson’s sophomore quarterback completed 16 of 22 throws for 302 yards, sitting out the fourth quarter, as the Tigers amassed 619 yards of total offense, another ACC title game record.

Virginia did manage 387 yards of total offense, becoming the first team this season to gain more than 300 against the Tigers, thanks mostly to quarterback Bryce Perkins and wide receiver Hasise Dubois (10 receptions, 130 yards, one touchdown).

Perkins, a senior, accounted for 324 yards of total offense and threw a pair of touchdown passes two weeks removed from a procedure at a Charlottesville hospital to drain his tonsils from an acute case of tonsillitis that left his voice barely audible.

Despite the lopsided score that included three Virginia turnovers, the first-time Coastal Division champion Cavaliers remain in line for a berth in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl, which claims the best team from the ACC that doesn’t advance to the College Football Playoff.

Things started getting out of hand for Virginia in the second quarter, which ended with the Tigers taking a 31-7 lead courtesy of Lawrence’s seven-yard touchdown throw to Higgins on third and goal, capping a 12-play drive lasting 5:29.

The relatively lengthy possession — none of Clemson’s other first-half touchdown drives lasted more than 1:36 — ncluded the Tigers overcoming two false start penalties and a dropped pass by Travis Etienne that likely would have yielded a touchdown.

Clemson had opened a double-digit advantage, 17-7, on place-kicker B.T. Potter’s 47-yard field goal, and on the Tigers’ next possession, Etienne burst through the line of scrimmage for a 26-yard touchdown run with 9:10 remaining until halftime.

The scoring play followed a highlight-reel catch by Higgins, keeping his right foot inbounds on his tiptoes while reaching beyond the boundary to secure a 24-yard reception.

The imposing assignment of dethroning the reigning national champions became even more onerous when, shortly before kickoff, Virginia officials announced wide receiver and kick return specialist Joe Reed would not play because of an undisclosed injury for just the second time in his career.

The senior is the only player in major college football with 500 receiving yards and 600 yards in kick returns and leads the country with an average kick return of 34.7 yards. He has been especially dangerous on returns beginning inside the 5-yard line, averaging 41.5 in those situations.

Apart from Reed’s considerable impact on special teams, the Cavaliers’ most lethal deep threat also entered the game as Virginia’s leading receiver in touchdowns (six) and receptions (70) and ranked third on the team in receiving yards (627).

During the first series of the game, however, the Cavaliers were able to connect on a deep throw when Perkins delivered a strike to Dubois over the middle for 46 yards. The senior beat safety Tanner Muse on a post pattern to reach the Clemson 13.

But three snaps later, Perkins had his throw intercepted in the back of the end zone, with safety Nolan Turner gaining possession before falling out of bounds with 12:44 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers did not face a third down during their ensuing possession that resulted in Lawrence’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Higgins, who slipped out of a tackle attempt by Grant inside the 10 on his way to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.

The counter from Virginia on its next possession featured Perkins completing a 20-yard pass to Dubois for a touchdown to tie the score with 6:22 to play in the quarter, denting one of the country’s top pass defenses that had permitted just six touchdowns through the air and one over the previous six games.

Clemson reclaimed the lead, 14-7, at the close the first quarter thanks to Lawrence’s 59-yard scoring throw to Justyn Ross, a 6-foot-4 sophomore who got behind the secondary and outran safety Joey Blount’s diving tackle attempt steps from the end zone.

