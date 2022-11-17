Clemson takes on Bellarmine after Hunter's 20-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (2-1) at Clemson Tigers (2-1)
Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Chase Hunter scored 20 points in Clemson’s 81-70 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Clemson finished 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.
Bellarmine finished 8-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Knights averaged 5.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.