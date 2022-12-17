Clemson Tigers and the Richmond Spiders play in Greenville, South Carolina

Richmond Spiders (5-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC)
The Spiders are 5-5 in non-conference play. Richmond is ninth in the A-10 scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.
Tyler Burton is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists for Richmond.
