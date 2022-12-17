Clemson Tigers and the Richmond Spiders play in Greenville, South Carolina

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Richmond Spiders (5-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers take on the Richmond Spiders in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Clemson is sixth in the ACC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Spiders are 5-5 in non-conference play. Richmond is ninth in the A-10 scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 14.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Tyler Burton is averaging 17.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.2 assists for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

