Clemson Tigers face the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (5-5) vs. Clemson Tigers (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers square off against the Richmond Spiders at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers are 7-3 in non-conference play. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Tyson averaging 7.3.

The Spiders are 5-5 in non-conference play. Richmond has a 0-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Hemenway averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Chase Hunter is averaging 14.6 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Clemson.

Tyler Burton is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 3.1 rebounds for Richmond.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

