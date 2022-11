BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers will face the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes at Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson finished 17-16 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.3% from deep last season.