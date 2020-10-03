The shorthanded Cavaliers, who lost to Clemson in last year’s ACC title game, 62-17, never got closer than 10 in the second half with a roster minus seven players and one full-time assistant coach amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. None of the players out because of a positive test or contact tracing were starters.

Making the second start of his career for Virginia, quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 24 of 43 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns and ran 22 times for 89 yards. The left-handed sophomore tossed a pair of interceptions that Clemson (3-0) turned into 10 points.

Virginia (1-1) amassed 417 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Billy Kemp IV caught 10 passes for 96 yards, and wide receiver Terrell Jana had five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrenc directed the 74-yard fourth quarter drive that ended with tailback Chaz Mellusi’s two-yard run for a 41-17 lead with 5:27 remaining, all but sealing the outcome. Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy contender, went 25 for 38 with 329 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.

Dynamic tailback Travis Etienne, a senior, added 187 yards from scrimmage, including 114 receiving and one touchdown on five receptions, helping the mistake-prone Tigers win their 24th straight home game despite committing eight penalties for 65 yards.

The Tigers have not lost at Memorial Stadium since November 2016.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter, with Virginia completing one of its more impressive drives of the season by marching 75 yards on nine plays. Armstrong’s three-yard pass to Keytaon Thompson capped the series and got the Cavaliers within 27-17 with 6:05 to play.

The deficit for the reigning ACC Coastal champions was back to three possessions after Etienne’s four-yard touchdown reception from Lawrence. It was the 39th game in which Etienne has scored a touchdown, setting a career record for major college football.

Virginia yielded touchdowns on three consecutive possessions in the first half. The last two of those came on catches of 27 and nine yards by Amari Rodgers, who is bidding to become the featured wide receiver since the departure of Tee Higgins to the NFL and Justyn Ross’s season-ending surgery.

Cornerback Nick Grant was in position to make the tackle to prevent Rodgers’s second touchdown but came up grasping at air. Rodgers hurdled the Cavaliers senior at the 1-yard line and tumbled into the end zone for a 24-3 margin with 3:25 left in the half.

With the outcome threatening to get out of hand, the Cavaliers countered with a touchdown drive that ended on Armstrong’s 23-yard pass to Jana. Armstrong overcame a series-opening sack to complete throws of 22 and 27 yards immediately before the strike to Jana, a fellow team captain.

For the first time this season, the Cavaliers played in front of fans other than the family of players and coaches, as was the case in their opener last weekend, a 38-20 win against Duke with roughly 1,000 spectators scattered throughout Scott Stadium.

This time, an estimated crowd of 19,000 awaited Virginia after Clemson received special permission for large gatherings from Gov. Henry Master (R), the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the state’s department of health and environmental control.

Still, the atmosphere leading up to kickoff was far from the typical pomp and circumstance for Death Valley, where stadium capacity exceeds 81,000, and tailgating is a long-standing tradition. Those attending have been asked to curb such gatherings in the parking area this season.

A smattering of the program’s most generous donors occupied socially distanced seats in the enclosed luxury suites. Students sat in the upper bowl in the same number percentage-wise as they would have been if the stadium were at full capacity.

Clemson players made their usual entrance down the hillside behind the east end zone, touching Howard’s Rock on the way to the field, as the school band played around them. Instead of last names on the back of their jerseys, many players wore messages of social justice, including “equality,” “peace” and “change.”

One of those players was Etienne, who put the Tigers in front, 10-0, late in the first quarter with a 16-yard run while eluding several tacklers. The touchdown came on third and two, ending a nine-play drive covering 63 yards of which Etienne accounted for 37.