Clemson visits NC State following Joiner's 29-point showing

Clemson Tigers (20-8, 12-5 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-6 ACC)
The Tigers are 12-5 against ACC opponents. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by PJ Hall averaging 7.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Casey Morsell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.
Hunter Tyson is shooting 49.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tigers. Hall is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.
Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.
