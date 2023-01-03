Clemson visits Virginia Tech following Tyson's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clemson Tigers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (11-3, 1-2 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Virginia Tech Hokies after Hunter Tyson scored 31 points in Clemson’s 78-64 win against the NC State Wolf Pack. The Hokies are 8-0 in home games. Virginia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Maddox averaging 1.5.

The Tigers are 3-0 in conference games. Clemson is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justyn Mutts is averaging 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hokies. Sean Pedulla is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Alex Hemenway averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Tyson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

