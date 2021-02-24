It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019.
Nick Honor added 11 points with six assists, and Hunter Tyson had nine points and a career-high 10 boards for Clemson (14-5, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which hadn’t played since Feb. 12 after games against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were postponed.
Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) with 16 points and Isaiah Mucius added 13.
Clemson hosts Miami on Saturday, followed by games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh next week to close the regular season. Wake Forest will try to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday against No. 16 Virginia Tech.
