Ladson’s best season was in 2020 when he had 18 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns.
Ladson had 31 catches for 440 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons.
Phommachanh was behind starting passer D.J. Uiagalelei this season, playing in six games. Phommachanh, a 6-3 sophomore from Bridgeport, Connecticut, finished the year completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
___
