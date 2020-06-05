Ross is a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Phenix City, Alabama led the Tigers with 66 catches last season for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. He was expected to become Clemson’s featured receiver after Tee Higgins left for the NFL after this past season.
Ross first made his mark as a freshman, catching 12 passes for 301 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson’s two College Football Playoff games on the way to the national championship.
Ross was projected as a top-10 selection in the next NFL draft before the injury.
