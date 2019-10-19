LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has been ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after punching Louisville’s Trennell Troutman as he lay on the ground late in the third quarter of Saturday’s Atlantic Coast Conference game.

The players tussled as Troutman ran downfield to cover a Louisville punt before Booth threw him to the turf around the Clemson 20. The scuffle continued and Booth threw a punch with his right hand as he straddled Troutman. Players from both teams swarmed them, and there was more pushing and shoving.