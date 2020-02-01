He first hurt his knee in May 2019 and missed Clemson’s gold-medal winning trip to the World University Games last summer.
He returned to play two December games against Florida State and South Carolina before returning to the bench.
Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Baehre is a determined player who’ll approach rehab the right away with the hope of returning.
