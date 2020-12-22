Smith is also up for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the outstanding receiver. Florida’s Kyle Pitts is the first tight end to be a Biletnikoff finalist, and Mississippi’s Elijah Moore made it three for three finalists from the Southeastern Conference.
Other awards and finalists:
Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) — Zaven Collins, linebacker, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame; Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.
Outland Trophy (top interior lineman) — Liam Eichenberg, tackle, Notre Dame; Alex Leatherwood, tackle, Alabama; Daviyon Nixon, defensive tackle, Iowa.
Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) — Richie Grant, safety, UCF; Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU; Patrick Surtain II, cornerback, Alabama.
Doak Walker Award (top running back) — Travis Etienne, Clemson; Breece Hall, Iowa State; Najee Harris, Alabama.
Ray Guy Award (top punter) — Jake Camarada, Georgia; Pressley Harvin Jr., Georgia Tech; Lou Hedley, Miami.
Lou Groza Award (top kicker) — Jose Borregales, Miami; Jake Oldroyd, BYU; Will Reichard, Alabama.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.