The Tigers’ 29-game winning streak came to end Monday night with a 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game.

Higgins had a career-record 27 touchdown catches in three seasons with the Tigers.

Higgins thanked his family, his coaches, teammates and Clemson fans for their support. He said it has always been his dream to play in the NFL and support his family.

“Because of Clemson, I now have the opportunity to do that” by moving on to the NFL, he said.

Higgins is projected as a late first-round pick in next spring’s NFL draft.

