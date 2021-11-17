Ross had the option to play for the Tigers in 2022, but Swinney said he has chosen the NFL.
“He doesn’t need another season here,” Swinney said. “He’s going pro.”
Ross has 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns. He first gained attention as a freshman when he had three catches for 153 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown reception in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory over Alabama to end the 2018 season.
___
