Cleveland helps Florida St. pull away from Georgia Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Florida State won its fourth game in its last six beating Georgia Tech 75-64 on Saturday.
Darin Green Jr. scored all 18 his points after halftime for Florida State (5-11, 3-2 ACC) and Caleb Mills scored 13.
Georgia Tech built a 16-7 lead in a little more than the first four minutes of the game before Florida State went on to outscore the Yellow Jackets 32-20 for a 39-36 halftime lead. Florida State started the second half with a 16-4 run and Jalen Warley’s three-point play with 13:38 left made it 55-40. Florida State led by double digits the rest of the way.
Florida State shot 30 for 61 (49.2%) including 10 for 25 from 3-point range. Florida State distributed 23 assists.
Lance Terry scored 17 points for Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4 ACC), Miles Kelly 16 and Dallan Coleman 11.
Georgia Tech travels to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Florida State faces Wake Forest on the road on Wednesday.
