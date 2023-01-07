Cleveland helps Florida St. pull away from Georgia Tech

It was Cleveland’s fifth-straight double-double. He entered the game averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds on the season. Cleveland finished two points short of his career high.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Florida State won its fourth game in its last six beating Georgia Tech 75-64 on Saturday.

Georgia Tech built a 16-7 lead in a little more than the first four minutes of the game before Florida State went on to outscore the Yellow Jackets 32-20 for a 39-36 halftime lead. Florida State started the second half with a 16-4 run and Jalen Warley’s three-point play with 13:38 left made it 55-40. Florida State led by double digits the rest of the way.