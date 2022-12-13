Cleveland leads Seminoles to win with 16 points, 10 rebounds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Matthew Cleveland scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Florida State defeated South Carolina Upstate 80-63 on Tuesday night.
Floyd Rideau Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 20 points for the Spartans (5-5), who had a three-game win streak end. They are 0-3 against the Atlantic Coast Conference this season with losses also to Duke and Clemson. Three other Spartans had nine points apiece including Jordan Gainey, who had recorded three straight 20-plus-point games, but finished shooting 2 for 19.
Leading 38-31 at halftime, the Seminoles opened the second half with a 12-2 run that began with a dunk and layup by the 7-foot-4 McLeod.
The Seminoles maintained a double-digit lead thereafter. The Spartans were within 11 with 3 1/2 minutes remaining but Florida State went on a 9-1 run with three dunks and a 3-pointer for its largest lead of 19 in the final minute.
The Seminoles took its first double-digit lead with 14 seconds left in the first half after Mills and Corhen scored all the points in a 9-0 run. Jordyn Surratt’s 3-point play got the Spartans within seven at the half.
