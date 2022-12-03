Cleveland State hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-4, 1-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 1-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -2.5; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Antoine Davis scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 75-66 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 in home games. Cleveland State averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Titans are 1-0 in conference games. Detroit Mercy is eighth in the Horizon with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 16.0.

The Vikings and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lowder averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Tristan Enaruna is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.0 points for Cleveland State.

Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 23.1 points and 3.8 assists. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points for Detroit Mercy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

