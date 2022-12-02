Cleveland State hosts Detroit Mercy following Davis' 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (4-4, 1-0 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 1-0 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Cleveland State Vikings after Antoine Davis scored 22 points in Detroit Mercy’s 75-66 win over the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Vikings are 3-1 on their home court. Cleveland State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Titans are 1-0 against conference opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks third in the Horizon with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Gerald Liddell averaging 6.0.

The Vikings and Titans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 8.4 points for Cleveland State.

Davis is scoring 23.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article