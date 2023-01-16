Cleveland State hosts Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cleveland State Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-6, 4-3 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -5.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne plays the Cleveland State Vikings after Jarred Godfrey scored 22 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 70-55 win over the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Mastodons are 7-2 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks third in the Horizon with 13.9 assists per game led by Godfrey averaging 4.1.

The Vikings are 5-2 in Horizon play. Cleveland State is third in the Horizon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Deante Johnson averaging 2.2.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Tristan Enaruna is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.9 points for the Vikings. Deshon Parker is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

