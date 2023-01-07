Cleveland State hosts Green Bay following Cummings' 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Green Bay Phoenix (2-14, 1-4 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (8-8, 3-2 Horizon) Cleveland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -14; over/under is 128 BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Clarence Cummings III scored 23 points in Green Bay’s 79-69 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings have gone 5-3 at home. Cleveland State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 1-4 against Horizon opponents. Green Bay allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Cade Meyer is averaging 11.4 points for the Phoenix. Randy Tucker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 60.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

