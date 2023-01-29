Cleveland State hosts IUPUI following Counter's 27-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

IUPUI Jaguars (3-19, 0-11 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (13-9, 8-3 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -17.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Jlynn Counter scored 27 points in IUPUI’s 81-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 7-3 on their home court. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Deante Johnson averaging 2.4.

The Jaguars are 0-11 in Horizon play. IUPUI is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deshon Parker is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Vikings. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Counter is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

