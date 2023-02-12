Cleveland State hosts Youngstown State after Cohill's 33-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Youngstown State Penguins (20-6, 12-3 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (15-11, 10-5 Horizon) Cleveland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cleveland State -2.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Dwayne Cohill scored 33 points in Youngstown State’s 81-72 win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Vikings are 9-3 in home games. Cleveland State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have gone 12-3 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon shooting 38.5% from deep. Josh Irwin leads the Penguins shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vikings. Drew Lowder is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Cohill is scoring 18.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Penguins: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

