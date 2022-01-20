The Penguins are 4-4 against Horizon opponents. Youngstown State has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.
The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Vikings won the last meeting on Jan. 9. D’Moi Hodge scored 31 points points to help lead the Vikings to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hodge is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 15.7 points and 2.2 steals. Torrey Patton is averaging 12 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.
Luke Chicone is averaging 4.1 points for the Penguins. Cohill is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.
Penguins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.