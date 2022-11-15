Cleveland State visits Canisius following Hill's 20-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (0-3) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-1)
Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Yahel Hill scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 81-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.
Canisius went 11-21 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.
Cleveland State went 5-7 on the road and 20-11 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 17.2 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.