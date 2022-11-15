Cleveland State visits Canisius following Hill's 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State faces the Canisius Golden Griffins after Yahel Hill scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 81-70 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

Canisius went 11-21 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Golden Griffins averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range last season.