Cleveland State visits Oakland following Moore's 28-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (14-10, 9-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-15, 7-6 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -1; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Jalen Moore scored 28 points in Oakland’s 82-73 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 5-4 at home. Oakland is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Vikings are 9-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks seventh in the Horizon with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Tristan Enaruna averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and two steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Trey Townsend is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Drew Lowder averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Enaruna is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

