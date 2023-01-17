Cleveland's 8th double-double in row sends Seminoles to win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Matthew Cleveland had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double and Florida State led all the way in an 84-71 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Darin Green Jr. led Florida State (6-13, 4-4 ACC) with 20 points, 15 in the first half. Jalen Warley added 17 points, Caleb Mills 11 and Cameron Corhen 10.

Marcus Hammond had five 3-pointers and a season-high 19 points to lead Notre Dame (9-10, 1-7), which has lost six of its last seven. Trey Wertz added 15 points, JJ Starling 12 and Dane Goodwin 11.

The Seminoles led by 24 points with nine minutes remaining when the Fighting Irish got three straight baskets from Wertz to start a 16-1 run and eventually closed within six. But the Seminoles made 13 of 16 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes.

While the Seminoles were hitting 11 of their first 14 shots and scoring the game’s first 13 points, the Irish started 0-for-7. An 8-0 run expanded the lead to 24 before the Irish bounced back with a 21-3 run — Hammond hitting a pair of 3-pointers — and ended the half trailing 39-29.

Florida State shot 51%, Notre Dame 39%. The Irish reached their average of nine 3s a game, but they came on 32 attempts. The Seminoles dominated the boards 42-29.

The Seminoles beat the Irish 73-72 last month and have won six of the last seven meetings.

Florida State plays next at Pittsburgh while Notre Dame is host to Boston College, both games on Saturday.

