The Spartans missed 20 of their first 25 field-goal attempts, including eight in a row to open the game, and Rayjon Harris’ layup gave Eastern Michigan its biggest lead of the game at 23-14 with six minutes left in the second quarter. But Clouden hit a 3-pointer, the first of six consecutive made field goals by Michigan State, to spark a 17-2 run before back-to-back baskets by the Eagles trimmed their deficit to 31-29 at halftime. The Spartans then scored the first 28 second-half points and outscored Eastern Michigan 32-3 in the third quarter. The Eagles went 0 for 14 from the field in the period and missed 15 in a row to open the second half.