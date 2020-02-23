Treacy’s 3-pointer with 12 second to go brought the Colonials to within 73-70. Treacy then fouled Jenkins who sealed the win with a pair of free throws. Robert Morris led 34-24 at halftime before the Knights used a 19-8 run to start the second half and they led for the remainder after Jenkins made two foul shots with 13:04 left. He finished 7 of 8 from the foul line.
The Knights swept the season series against Robert Morris.
