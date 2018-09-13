

Herm Edwards has won his first two games at Arizona State, including an upset of Michigan State. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Columnist

On the best Sunday morning so far in his new life, Herm Edwards could not sleep. He tossed. He turned. He Herm-ed, and if you’ve ever been around the animated Arizona State football coach, you know his mannerisms deserve their own verb. It was 1 a.m., when his wife, Lia, made him admit the inevitable.

“You’re not going to sleep, are you?” she asked.

“No,” he said.

“I know. Just can’t help it, can you?” she asked.

“No,” he said.

By 3:30 that morning, Edwards was done trying to rest. He rose and returned to his office, which is just across the street from where he lives. Just four hours had passed since a validating 16-13 victory over then-No. 15 Michigan State, but there was Edwards in an empty and dark room, evaluating the game tape and relishing in the silence.

For as loud and charismatic as he can be, Edwards is just as comfortable being alone with his thoughts. His gregarious nature belies the serious and methodical manner in which he approaches coaching. He rises early, works out at 5 a.m. and prepares in private. You see the fiery character, and that’s him, too. Oh, that’s him. But there is substance embedded in the persona.

“What I’ve learned in my lifetime: If you get up early, there’s no noise,” Edwards said. “No one can get ahold of you. I like that, the quiet. I can sit still and think and be fine, now. I love to connect with people, but there’s an off button, too. Maybe you’re spending too much time in that bed to see it.”

At 64 years old, after nearly 10 years out of coaching, Edwards is doing the very thing that many questioned he could: He is excelling in college. It had been nearly 30 years since he worked on this level as a San Jose State defensive backs coach. When Arizona State Athletic Director Ray Anderson hired him and unveiled a much-ridiculed coach-as-CEO leadership model for the football program, it was easy to look at Edwards’s 54-74 NFL record and his three-decade college hiatus and consider the move a bad Hollywood comedy script. But it is September now, and Arizona State is 2-0, ranked No. 23 and possessing a signature victory already, and quarterback Manny Wilkins is explaining his team’s composure and situational awareness by offering some simple praise.

“That’s coaching,” Wilkins said.

Two wins cannot make Edwards a success story. His harshest critics aren’t looking up recipes for crow just yet. But the needle points toward optimism, and when you ease up on the doubt, it gives you an opportunity to explore an extraordinary human being who happens to be an inspired quirky choice for this job.

You can judge Edwards on more than two victories, actually. He has been on the job for 10 months, and in that time, he has put together a respected coaching staff, hustled to sign a solid recruiting class and gained the trust of his current players in addition to stunning the college football world by outlasting Michigan State on a 100-degree night. A $307 million Sun Devil Stadium renovation had given the football program momentum, and now it is benefitting from an injection of Edwards’s confidence and vitality. He’s not too old for college. He just might be the ideal, principled surrogate father to develop young players.

“We say ‘old school,’ but I say this: I’m from the right school,” Edwards said. “I’m going to do what’s right. See, ‘right’ never changes. Life goes on, but ‘right’ never changes.

“What was surprising to me was that people would question that I couldn’t relate. When I heard somebody say, ‘Well, he might not relate to the players,’ I went, ‘Whoa.’ Me, can’t relate? That’s one of my best assets. I can relate to anybody. That’s actually my strength.”

Edwards says of relating to college players, ‘That’s one of my best assets. I can relate to anybody.’ (Ralph Freso/AP)

An Arizona State student shows his support for Edwards during the season opener. (Ralph Freso/AP)

Edwards gains trust by focusing on three things: consistency, precise messaging and a willingness to explain his motivations. He is the same every day. He is upbeat and fun-loving, but he is firm. When he arrived, he told his players that they would not practice indoors because of heat. Even though temperatures have risen above 105 degrees this month, the team has continued to practice outside. However, he refuses to practice for longer than two hours.

“Go over two hours, what are we doing?” Edwards asked aloud. “We’re not practicing. We’re practicing bad football, that’s two hours.”

He doesn’t have a list of team rules. Instead, he sets expectations.

“When you tell them expectations, you’re challenging the player to meet a standard,” Edwards said. “Curfew is 12 o’clock. I expect you to be inside at midnight. We should be where we’re supposed to be. It’s giving the player leeway to go, ‘Oh, I’ve got to earn this.’ What I’m trying to build here is this, and I did this as a player: There’s a standard of how you will perform, every individual guy. We want to build a standard of who we are as a team.”

Edwards lifted his right arm above his head.

“Here’s the standard,” he said. “Those are the opponents. The opponents change; the standards don’t.”

The team often wears the same T-shirt with a short message on the back: “WORDS AND ACTIONS.” Edwards asks his players, “Do they match up?” He makes sure they ask the same of him.

“When I stand before them, as their head coach, all the bright lights can shine on me, and they know one thing now: Coach ain’t blinking, man,” Edwards said. “I know who I am. I ain’t trying to be somebody I’m not.”

Edwards loves to teach. In the NFL, he coached men who mostly wanted to be taught to win. At Arizona State, it’s different. The growth is more dramatic for these young men. There’s a tremendous hunger to learn, and Edwards also thinks the key to connecting with young millennials is being willing to explain why.

Edwards stresses situational awareness with his players, which he hopes will translates on game days. (Ralph Freso/AP)

During his college days, Edwards left California because of a disagreement with his secondary coach. It started with Edwards asking why. He doesn’t remember asking in a defiant manner. He was genuinely curious, but the coach took it as Edwards challenging authority. So he’ll never deny a player the chance to understand a concept. In fact, Edwards considers it the most important part of communication.

In team film sessions during the week, Edwards devotes five or 10 minutes to group discussions on how to handle situations. He will show video of other games, tell them the scenario (down and distance, time, etc.) and talk about how to approach these critical moments. Then he shows the entire play, and the team evaluates why things went right or wrong. Now, when players are watching another game and Edwards walks past him, they will stop the coach and discuss what should happen.

The situational awareness contributed to the Sun Devils’ late drive in upsetting Michigan State. In that game, Arizona State held possession with the score tied at 13 and didn’t have Brandon Ruiz kick the game-winning 28-yard field goal until just before time expired. Spartans Coach Mark Dantonio wanted to let the Sun Devils score a touchdown late to get the ball back. Edwards was intent on having a short field goal be the last play. In that scenario, even if there was a botched snap or Ruiz missed the kick, the worst case would be overtime. If Arizona State had scored and made the extra point, there was a possibility that Michigan State could have scored, tried a two-point conversion and escaped with a victory. Complicated, for sure. But possible.

During that final possession, as Arizona State moved toward the end zone, offensive coordinator Rob Likens kept asking the coach about plays he thought would result in a touchdown. Edwards countered: “You know what the best play is? Victory.”

The strategy can spark a good debate, but what matters most is that the Sun Devils’ offense and special teams executed their plan flawlessly. They had been prepared during those lively film-room discussions. As a motivator and a teacher, Edwards is making an impact.

Ten months ago, he was being mocked for leaving his cushy ESPN analyst job for the unknown. Now, Edwards is perhaps the best story of a young college football season. To him, it was just noise when he was being criticized prematurely. Now that his early returns indicate he knows what he’s doing, it’s just more noise. And soon after you go to sleep, Edwards will rise early again, revel in the quiet time and go about building a program with a level of thought that for which he doesn’t receive enough credit.

“I don’t need confirmation,” Edwards said. “I’m willing to do something a lot of people — and I stress this to young people all the time — you got to be willing to bet on you. That’s good enough. You don’t need confirmation. Just bet on you. You put the work in, and you commit to something without knowing the outcome. Most people are afraid to do that. When I get ready to do something, I’m going to commit to it.”

He leaned over, cocked his head to the side and offered an exaggerated facial expression. Then he made eye contact and nodded. He’s still Edwards, and he’s still Herm-ing with ridiculous swagger. Yet for all the attention he commands, the old coach is somehow sneaking up on us, too.

