Orgeron says Marshall us “going to do some individual this week, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

Meanwhile, Orgeron says LSU is benefiting from the reintegration of guard Ed Ingram into the lineup. Ingram missed all of last season and the beginning of this season while sorting out legal matters stemming from an arrest on sexual assault charges.

Orgeron says Ingram has been subbing in and out during games because he’s still “getting in playing shape.”

Orgeron says Ingram also gives the LSU more flexibility by allowing Adrian Magee to play either guard or tackle as needed.

