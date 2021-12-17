This is a matchup between two traditional powers in Black college football. The programs have combined for 34 conference championships and 952 wins; each have four alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ... The Tigers and Bulldogs played between 1991-1994, with each team winning two games. ... This is the first Celebration Bowl appearance for both schools. ... Jackson State has won 11 games for the first time in school history. ... Deion Sanders is returning to Atlanta, where he famously made his mark playing for both the NFL’s Falcons and Major League Baseball’s Braves in the early 1990s. ... Jackson State is going for the 500th win in school history.