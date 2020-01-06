Langston Powell scored a season-high 18 points and Michael Ertel added 15 for UL Monroe (6-8, 2-3), which shot 37%. Jalen Hodge had 11 points.
Coastal Carolina (10-6, 3-2) plays Texas State on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.