CONWAY, S.C. — Zac Cuthbertson scored 24 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures and freshman Ebrima Dibba notched his first career double-double to help the Chanticleers roll to a 96-79 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.

Cuthbertson hit 6 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, as the Chanticleers (12-9, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) shot 56.5 percent from beyond the arc (13 of 23) in winning their fifth straight. Dibba finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while freshman Devante Jones contributed 16 points, nine boards and six assists. Reserves Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and Tommy Burton scored 15 and 13, respectively. It was Coastal Carolina’s first win over Louisiana-Lafayette in four tries.

Cutherbertson’s 3-point play and a dunk by Dibba in the final 35 seconds of the first half gave the Chanticleers a 44-38 lead. The Ragin’ Cajuns (13-9, 4-5) trailed 59-57 after two P.J. Hardy free throws with 13:27 remaining. But Gumbs-Frater and Dibba answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Chanticleers pulled away.

JaKeenan Gant paced ULL with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but he made just one of his seven 3-pointers as the Ragin’ Cajuns shot just 25 percent (7 of 28) from beyond the arc.

