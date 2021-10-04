The quarterback went 13 of 13 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, in beating the Warhawks. Chadwell said McCall would not have played the final two quarters with Coastal Carolina ahead 38-3 at the break.
McCall is a 6-foot-3 sophomore who leads the FBS is completion percentage (80.2%) and passing efficiency. He’s completed 69 of 86 passes this season for 1,113 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception.
The Chanticleers (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference), who play at Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1), have won 16 of 17 games the past two seasons — including nine straight league games.
___
