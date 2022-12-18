Coastal Carolina faces Charleston (SC) after Mostafa's 25-point performance

Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-1) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-4)
The Cougars are 2-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) is 9-1 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Chanticleers. Mostafa is averaging 14.1 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 62.9% for Coastal Carolina.
Dalton Bolon is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Cougars. Ryan Larson is averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.