Coastal Carolina faces UNC Wilmington, looks for 4th straight home win

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-3) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-2)
The Seahawks have gone 0-3 away from home. UNC Wilmington is third in the CAA with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Kelly averaging 2.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.8 points for the Chanticleers. Linton Brown is averaging 14.2 points for Coastal Carolina.
Eric Van Der Heijden averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 5.0 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Trazarien White is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for UNC Wilmington.
