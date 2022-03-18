Hogue said a national search will start for Williams’ successor.

In her nine seasons at CCU, Williams had a 129-127 record as the Chanticleers’ head coach, including a 68-90 mark in conference play spanning over both the Big South and Sun Belt Conferences.

Williams’ best season came in 2019-20 when she led the school to a program record 25 wins with an overall mark of 25-4. Williams was named the Sun Belt coach of the year that season, which ended without a postseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

