TROY, Ala. — Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 20 on Thursday night and Coastal Carolina made a season-high 15 3-pointers on just 25 attempts to open the Sun Belt season with an 88-75 win over Troy.

Gumbs-Frater tied his career high with six made 3s on nine attempts for the Chanticleers (7-6). Zac Cuthbertson added 17 points, David Kralj scored 15, and Trevion Brown and Amidou Bamba had 11 points apiece.

Brown made back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second half and added another to cap an 11-0 run which opened the Chanticleers’ lead to 55-32. Coastal Carolina led by at least 13 the rest of the way.

The Chanticleers had runs of 13-0 and 9-0 to open the game with a 27-11 lead. The Trojans (7-6) cut the deficit to 32-27 shortly before halftime, but the Chants responded with a 12-2 run and went into halftime with a 44-32 lead.

Charles Norman had 16 points, BJ Miller added 12 and Devante Foster scored 11 for Troy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.